    • $150K in stolen construction equipment recovered: Brantford police

    A stock image of construction tools. (Pexels/Ono Kosuki) A stock image of construction tools. (Pexels/Ono Kosuki)
    Brantford police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old man after they say about $150,000 in stolen construction equipment was recovered.

    Police said a towable power generator, trailer, various construction tools and equipment were reported as stolen last week.

    The items were recovered from a West Street property and returned to the owner after a search warrant was executed, according to police.

    The accused was arrested at the same property.

    The Brantford man is charged with Break and Enter, Theft over $5,000 and Possession of Stolen Goods over $5,000. He is also has three outstanding warrants and was held for a bail hearing. 

