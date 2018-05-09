Featured
150 headstones in cemetery toppled
Approximately 150 headstones were toppled at Hillview Cemetery in Woodstock. (Woodstock Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 7:05PM EDT
Damage is estimated in the thousands following a case of mischief in Woodstock.
Police in that city say 150 headstones were knocked over at Hillview Cemetery.
The damage is believed to have been done Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Police say forensic evidence was collected at the scene as part of their investigation.