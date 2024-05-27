14-year-old faces voyeurism and harassment charges after Kitchener prowler investigation

A 14-year-old has been charged after Waterloo regional police were told an unknown male was looking through the window of a Kitchener home.

The initial report was made on March 31 just before 11 p.m.

Officers were told an unknown male had been peering through the basement window of a home in the Woodbine Avenue and Parkvale Drive area.

A teenager from Kitchener was arrested on May 26 and charged with voyeurism and three counts of criminal harassment.