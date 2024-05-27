14-year-old faces voyeurism and harassment charges after Kitchener prowler investigation
A 14-year-old has been charged after Waterloo regional police were told an unknown male was looking through the window of a Kitchener home.
The initial report was made on March 31 just before 11 p.m.
Officers were told an unknown male had been peering through the basement window of a home in the Woodbine Avenue and Parkvale Drive area.
A teenager from Kitchener was arrested on May 26 and charged with voyeurism and three counts of criminal harassment.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers near Quebec City
Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have gone missing from near Quebec City.
Netanyahu acknowledges 'tragic mistake' after Rafah strike kills dozens of Palestinians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a "tragic mistake" had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and, according to local officials, killed at least 45 people.
Mike Tyson had medical issue on cross-country flight
Boxing legend Mike Tyson required medical attention after experiencing an 'ulcer flare up' toward the end of a cross-country flight Sunday, his representatives confirmed to the New York Post.
Why Canada's big grocery stores are under investigation
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Indigo Books & Music shareholders vote to approve privatization sale
Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company.
Quebec police investigating after entire herd of 75 cattle allegedly stolen
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Canada pledges visas for 5,000 Gaza residents related to Canadians
Canada said on Monday it would grant temporary visas to 5,000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they are able to leave in the future.
London
-
London police pilot project at Masonville coming to an end
The London police engagement centre at Masonville Mall is coming to an end. Police launched the centre in December as part of a six month pilot project.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO $4-million fire at Goderich Home Hardware
Damage is estimated at $4-million and the building is a total loss after a fire at Watson's Home Hardware in Goderich. The blaze was spotted by a passerby around 7 p.m. on Saturday after the store had closed.
-
'Felt like I was at the Bud': Knights players feeling fan support at Memorial Cup
London faces Moose Jaw in their second game of the Memorial Cup tournament, and a victory would catapult them directly into Friday’s semi-final.
Windsor
-
Councillor's motion to reconsider Roseland development can’t be brought forward: city clerk
A motion put forward by one city councillor to reconsider the city's plan to see a luxury condo be built the Roseland Golf and Curling Club property cannot be presented, according to the city's clerk.
-
Body of swimmer reported missing found by OPP
OPP have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on Lake St. Clair. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police found the remains of the 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.
-
Slower speed limits? Shut down street? Amherstburg to decide
Drivers cruising through the core of Amherstburg could soon have to go a little slower and have one less block to travel down.
Barrie
-
3 young suspects wanted in armed robbery investigation in Barrie
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of an armed robbery allegedly involving a stun gun and firearm in Barrie.
-
Patients with minor ailments can book online for quicker care in RVH emergency department
Patients seeking medical attention for minor ailments can access care through an online booking portal with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
-
Environment Canada predicts warm, dry weather as farmers reap spring rain's benefits
The abundance of rain has been beneficial for local farmers, particularly those harvesting asparagus.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows head-on collision avoided on Highway 17 in northern Ont.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
-
-
Two active wildfires in northeastern Ont., one still not under control
As of Monday morning, there were still two active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed in the region over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
LIVE
LIVE Tornado watch in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes, Environment Canada says.
-
4 suspects face over 500 charges following firearms, drug bust north of Belleville, Ont.
Four people face over 500 charges related to a major drugs and firearms bust in Tyendinaga Township in eastern Ontario.
-
Alstom hits the brakes on redesigning axles on Ottawa's LRT vehicles
Alstom is hitting the brakes on redesigning the wheel hub assembly on Ottawa's LRT vehicles, which was once billed as a "final fix" to a problem that has caused at least three shutdowns on the Confederation Line over the past three years.
Toronto
-
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
-
'We're standing strong': Rally held outside Jewish school in Toronto hit with gunfire
Toronto’s Jewish community held a rally Monday morning outside of a Jewish girls’ school which was hit with gunfire over the weekend and said they won't be intimidated by acts of violence.
-
Severe thunderstorms, tornado watch in some areas of Canada. Here's where
Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind and severe thunderstorms across Canada.
Montreal
-
Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers near Quebec City
Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have gone missing from near Quebec City.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Quebec tornado warnings downgraded to severe thunderstorms
Tornado warnings in three regions of Quebec were downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings within an hour of them being issued.
-
Quebec police investigating after entire herd of 75 cattle allegedly stolen
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather: Rain, showers, risk of thunderstorms Tuesday
There was not much in the way of wet weather this past weekend in the Maritimes, and more widespread rain and showers are expected Tuesday.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
Blasting at Halifax Infirmary's construction site could cause vibrations, increased noise for local residents until October
Residents living near the QEII Halifax Infirmary may be affected by "mild vibrations and increased noise levels" for the next few months due to work being done at the facility.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg fire crews respond to four fires in under nine hours
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were kept busy overnight on Sunday, responding to four fires in under nine hours.
-
Manitoba school division suing parent for 'defamatory' comments made on Facebook
A Manitoba school division is saying comments made by a parent that were posted on social media are defamatory and untrue in a recently filed lawsuit.
-
Postmedia selling the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News newspapers to the Klein Group Ltd.
Calgary
-
Calgary's reputation takes a hit in new quality of life survey
More Calgarians have a gloomy outlook on the quality of life in the city and many say the perception of making a good living here has dropped, a new survey says.
-
Calgary golfer Steve Blake staying positive despite lung cancer diagnosis
Eight months ago, Steve Blake wondered if he'd ever be able to pick up a club again.
-
Driver arrested after failing to stop for Calgary police
Calgary police say a driver, who was believed to have been impaired, was arrested Sunday evening.
Edmonton
-
Henrique to play in Game 3 of Western Conference final; Hintz a game-time decision
Adam Henrique is set to join the action. Roope Hintz might be doing the same.
-
Alberta invests $5M in Little Warriors amid increase in child sexual abuse cases
The province is investing $5 million in the Little Warriors organization over the next three years to combat rising child sexual abuse numbers.
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for impaired driving crash that killed Edmonton couple
The man who killed an Edmonton couple in an impaired driving crash will spend more than four years in prison.
Vancouver
-
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
-
50 Cent to headline B.C. Lions home opener in Vancouver
The B.C. Lions have announced rapper 50 Cent will headline the team's home opener next month in Vancouver.
-
Officer had to 'dive' to the roadside to avoid being hit by speeding driver: Richmond RCMP
Mounties are appealing to the public to submit dash-cam video after a driver allegedly had a near miss with an officer who was trying to pull them over for speeding.