    • 14-year-old faces voyeurism and harassment charges after Kitchener prowler investigation

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A 14-year-old has been charged after Waterloo regional police were told an unknown male was looking through the window of a Kitchener home.

    The initial report was made on March 31 just before 11 p.m.

    Officers were told an unknown male had been peering through the basement window of a home in the Woodbine Avenue and Parkvale Drive area.

    A teenager from Kitchener was arrested on May 26 and charged with voyeurism and three counts of criminal harassment.

