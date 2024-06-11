$13,000 worth of wire stolen from north-end business: Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating after more than $13,000 worth of wire and a vehicle’s generator was reported as stolen during a break-in at a north-end business.

An employee of a business near Curtis Drive and Monarch Road arrived at work and discovered the break-in on Monday, according to police.

Police said there’s surveillance video that shows two males arriving at the business just after 1 a.m. Sunday, breaking a lock to open the gate to gain access.

Police said they can be seen unspooling and cutting wire and loading it into their van. The males also allegedly broke into a trailer and stole a Honda generator and cables and an unknown quantity of wire. Police believe the total value of theft is over $25,000.

Both males were wearing face coverings and arrived in a white panel van with no markings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.