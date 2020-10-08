KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional District School Board is shifting 119 teachers to online classes.

The change in teacher assignments comes after more than 3,000 elementary students switched to virtual learning from in-person classes.

Officials with the WRDSB said this school year has been very complex, especially with two learning options available to students.

"Some students will have a new classroom teacher, and some students will be moved into a new classroom with different students," a letter from John Bryant, Director of Education, reads in part. "For most students, there will be no change at all."

Families will hear from their child's school if their class is affected by the changes.

The school board said it will follow all public health guidelines regarding class sizes and physical distancing.

We understand that this reorganization could create a change to your child’s learning environment and established routine," Bryant's letter said. "This realignment is essential for us to provide all of our students with equitable access to learning opportunities."

The Waterloo Catholic School Board is also shifting 29 elementary teachers to its online school, St. Isidore.