Some parts of southern Ontario could see as much as 10 cm of snow between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says between 5 and 10 cm will likely fall in Oxford-Brant, Norfolk County and areas to the east through Hamilton and Toronto.

Even more snow was forecast for Haldimand County and the Niagara area – likely between 10 and 15 centimetres.

The edge of a snow-carrying system was expected to arrive along the Lake Erie shore late Tuesday night and move northeastward through the province, leaving southern Ontario by Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada was also warning of potential for snow to lead to a difficult commute in some areas Wednesday morning.

The fringes of the system were expected to extend into Waterloo Region, where forecasts were calling for about 5 cm of snowfall.

Much heavier snowfall was expected to stay on the other side of the Canada-U.S. border.