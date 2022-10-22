$1 million winning Lotto Max ticket bought in Kitchener

It might not be the big one, but someone in Kitchener is $1 million richer after Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

Following 19 straight draws without a winner – the longest in Lotto Max’s history – Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says someone who purchased their ticket in Calgary has won the $70 million jackpot.

Among 28 “Maxmillions” winning tickets purchased across the country, OLG says one was bought in Kitchener.

Tickets can be checked online or by calling 1-866-891-8946

Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot stands at $50 million.