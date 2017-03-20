

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting crashing into four parked vehicles and a garbage can, then driving away and ending up going the wrong way on a one-way street.

The parked vehicles were on Market Street in downtown Brantford when they were hit around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the driver was seen heading the wrong way on Dalhousie Street after the collision, and then ended up in the West Brant neighbourhood.

Once there, she allegedly hit a median on Conklin Road – losing her bumper in the process – and struck yet another vehicle on Blackburn Drive before being stopped by police.

The 22-year-old woman now faces charges including impaired driving, dangerous driving and four counts of failure to stop at the scene of a collision.

Police say breath tests revealed that she had twice as much alcohol in her system as the legal limit for a driver.