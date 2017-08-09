

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three men after receiving a report that a woman had her cellphone stolen at knifepoint.

Police say three men approached the victim around 3 a.m. on August 4 on Columbia Street West in Waterloo.

One of the men brandished a knife. The men then fled the area on foot.

Police are looking to speak with the men pictured above in connection to this robbery.