Woman’s cellphone stolen in knifepoint robbery
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with these men in connection to a robbery on Friday, August 4, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017 3:35PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three men after receiving a report that a woman had her cellphone stolen at knifepoint.
Police say three men approached the victim around 3 a.m. on August 4 on Columbia Street West in Waterloo.
One of the men brandished a knife. The men then fled the area on foot.
Police are looking to speak with the men pictured above in connection to this robbery.