

CTV Kitchener





A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital Sunday night after falling from a moving pickup truck in Waterloo.

The fall brought emergency crews to Ascot Place, near University Avenue and the Conestoga Parkway, shortly after 8 p.m.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the woman was riding the truck’s tailgate when she fell.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say speed is not believed to be a factor in the incident.