Woman falls while riding on tailgate of pickup truck
Evidence markers sit on Ascot Place in Waterloo after a woman fell from a moving pickup truck.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 9:27AM EDT
A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital Sunday night after falling from a moving pickup truck in Waterloo.
The fall brought emergency crews to Ascot Place, near University Avenue and the Conestoga Parkway, shortly after 8 p.m.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the woman was riding the truck’s tailgate when she fell.
Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police say speed is not believed to be a factor in the incident.
