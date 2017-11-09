

CTV Kitchener





With Nov. 11 falling on a Saturday this year, many people will be off work and able to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony.

If you’re interested in being one of those people, here’s a look at Remembrance Day services in Waterloo Region.

As always, Cambridge has three separate services at its three separate cenotaphs.

Veterans’ parades to the cenotaphs at Queen’s Square in Galt, on King Street in Preston and at Queen and Tannery streets in Hespeler begin at 10:15 a.m., with ceremonies getting underway at 10:30 a.m.

The Queen’s Square event will be streamed live here on Kitchener.CTVNews.ca.

In Kitchener, the Remembrance Day parade begins at 10:15 a.m. on Ontario Street between King and Duke, making its way to the cenotaph at Duke and Frederick, where the ceremony starts at 10:45 a.m.

Waterloo’s Remembrance Day parade starts at 10:15 a.m. near William and Willow streets. The ceremony at the Regina Street cenotaph begins 15 minutes later.

The Remembrance Day parade in New Hamburg begins at 10:45 a.m. at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, with a service at the New Hamburg Community Centre at 11 a.m.

Last weekend, Remembrance Day was marked in Elmira, while Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan attended the Sikh Remembrance Day event in Kitchener.