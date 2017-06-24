

Officials in Cambridge said water hit its peak at noon Saturday, bringing back memories of the spring of 1974 for some residents.

"I was in grade 6 and I was let out and told to go home, and the first thing we did is we came down here, and this was pretty much under water," said Todd Abernethy.

A couple of major roads were closed as water made them not drivable including part of Highway 24.

"We're certainly seeing flows that are relatively unprecedented for this time of year," said Cam Linwood a spokesperson for the Grand River Conservation Authority.

Environment Canada was also in Cambridge taking boats out to test water flows.

Officials believe it will take several days for the water to come down.

"We're certainly in a position right now were flows are going to remain high through the weekend into next week," said Linwood.

Some residents believe the situation could have been avoided if the dam was opened sooner, however, the GRCA said that is not the case.

"This storm was one that wasn't in the forecast. We received five inches of essentially over a two-hour period of time in the northern part of the watershed. At this time of year out reservoir is between 95 and 98 per cent full. So very limited flood storage capacity," said Linwood.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Brandon Rowe