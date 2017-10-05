

A Waterloo-based company specializing in software used in forensic analyses by law enforcement officials has acquired an American company.

Magnet Forensics announced this week that it had purchased Sentinel Data, a Virginia-based firm which provides similar services.

Where the two companies differ is that Sentinel’s Atlas product focuses more on case management, allowing investigators to use one tool to handle evidence management, budgeting and other aspects of the same case.

“Bringing Sentinel Data into the Magnet Forensics family allows us to ensure we are helping our customers with their entire workflor,” Magnet Forensics founder Jad Saliba said in a press release.

Magnet Forensics plans to add the Atlas service to its current suite of product offerings.