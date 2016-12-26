Featured
Waterloo man cooks up Christmas dinner for those who have nowhere to go for the holidays
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 7:34PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 26, 2016 7:55PM EST
Ahmed Khan spent Christmas Day preparing a big turkey feast.
But it wasn’t for his family.
Khan was getting ready for a special Boxing Day lunch at Emmanuel United Church in Waterloo.
It’s a hot meal for anyone who has no family or place to go for the holidays.
Khan says he knows what it feels like from experience.
“I know when I was out there … I wish someone invited me for a turkey dinner.”
Five years ago Khan was in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. That’s where he discovered his passion for cooking.
“I thought maybe I would just do it one time,” says Khan. “But it’s something in me. I believe I found my purpose helping others.”
“It’s a tremendous job that he does,” says lunch volunteer Carl Thiel. “Looking after the people in the community that need help. People do need to know that they belong and have a place to be, and Christmas is a good time to offer people that kind of community connection.”
Khan says he doesn’t need the recognition or praise.
He just wants to keep doing what he loves to do.
-- With files from Nadia Matos
