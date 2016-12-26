

CTV Kitchener





Ahmed Khan spent Christmas Day preparing a big turkey feast.

But it wasn’t for his family.

Khan was getting ready for a special Boxing Day lunch at Emmanuel United Church in Waterloo.

It’s a hot meal for anyone who has no family or place to go for the holidays.

Khan says he knows what it feels like from experience.

“I know when I was out there … I wish someone invited me for a turkey dinner.”

Five years ago Khan was in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. That’s where he discovered his passion for cooking.

“I thought maybe I would just do it one time,” says Khan. “But it’s something in me. I believe I found my purpose helping others.”

“It’s a tremendous job that he does,” says lunch volunteer Carl Thiel. “Looking after the people in the community that need help. People do need to know that they belong and have a place to be, and Christmas is a good time to offer people that kind of community connection.”

Khan says he doesn’t need the recognition or praise.

He just wants to keep doing what he loves to do.

-- With files from Nadia Matos