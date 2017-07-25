

CTV Kitchener





The provincial and federal governments are helping Waterloo clean up its stormwater system.

Representatives from both senior levels of government were on-hand Tuesday for a $3.4-million infrastructure funding announcement.

Most of the money will be put toward rehabilitating nine of the city’s stormwater ponds over the next year.

“What we’re able to do now is dredge those ponds … so we can better adapt to climate change and prevent flooding,” Mayor Dave Jaworsky said in an interview.

Once the ponds are dredged, they will be back at their original capacity – meaning they will be able to hold more water, preventing it from potentially flooding other parts of the city.