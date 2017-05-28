

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police are investigating an altercation between two men that left both seriously injured.

It happened on Oneida Nation of The Thames near London around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found both men in the area of Fairgrounds Road and Oneida Road.

There are reports that one of them was stabbed in the head.

Police say he was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.

The second man was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

He was also reportedly stabbed.