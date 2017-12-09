Featured
Two men charged in connection to London man's death
David Hole
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 12:12PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 9, 2017 12:19PM EST
Police in London, Ont., have charged two suspects in connection with the death of David Hole.
The 53-year-old local man was reported missing on Nov. 18, and his body was found two days later in his Ford Escape in a plaza parking lot.
An autopsy revealed trauma to Hole's body.
Investigators say they arrested two London men on Friday.
Alexander Lambert, 52 is charged with second degree murder, while 47-year-old James McGillivary is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. Both men are also charged with offering an indignity to a dead body.
Police say the victim and the suspects were known to each other, and that the investigation is continuing.