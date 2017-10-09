

CTV Kitchener





Every year the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade brings thousands from all over the area to experience German hospitality.

“It’s magical. You turn the city into Oktoberfest. People are having fun, great times together and it’s a family environment,” said one man who brought his grandchildren to Oktoberfest this year.

“The whole area just turns to love and it’s one big, happy family. The feeling is comradery everywhere you go,” said one woman who also mentioned she comes every year.

Volunteers collected food at the parade and during the Kitchener Rangers hockey game.

"The Thanksgiving food drive is one of the most important food drives of the year. Not necessarily our busiest but the most important. Our stocks really deplete over the summer months," said Wendi Campbell with the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Oktoberfest celebrates German heritage, food, and music and would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers behind it. More than 400 volunteers help put on the festival annually.

“it’s great for the family, for the kids. It’s a great atmosphere for everyone to enjoy,” said one man who brought his kids to see the parade.

The parade kicked off at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at Weber Street and Fredrick Street in Kitchener and travelled five kilometres along Weber. It ended at Weber Street and Bridgeport Road in Waterloo.

You can watch CTV’s coverage of the parade as well as click through a full photo gallery.

- With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Brandon Rowe