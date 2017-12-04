

CTV Kitchener





Two men were able to get away after stealing personal items from another man in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to University Avenue East near Weber Street North around 2:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a robbery.

According to police, an 18-year-old man who was walking in the area was shoved to the ground by two men he did not know.

Both men are described as being black and in their 20s. Police say one of them was about six feet tall and heavyset, and was seen wearing a red hoodie, while the other was slim and had a dark hoodie and dark baseball cap on.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.