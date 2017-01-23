

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





Kitchener council approved the 2017 budget Monday night.

The budget includes a city tax rate increase of 1.73 per cent.

For the average homeowner, that equals roughly $18.00 per year on the city portion of the annual property tax bill.

City staff is happy with budget increases.

“In light of rising costs from other levels of government, I'm pleased that Kitchener managed to keep our property tax increase under inflation, and among the lowest in Ontario,” said Councilor and Finance Committee Chair Scott Davey.

Residents will also see an increase to utility bills.

The city is increasing rates for water, sanitary and storm water utilities by 8.75 per cent, which will see homeowners pay about $93 more a year in 2017.

Parts of the city’s water and sewer system are old and need to be upgraded. The 8.75 per cent increase will enable the city to address the backlog of infrastructure that needs to be replaced.

The provincial carbon tax will impact natural gas rates. The average bill will cost $71 more per year.

“The cap and trade is something we are legislated to pay,” said Ward Two Councilor Dave Snider. “Unfortunately, that’s on top of what we have to do to look after our services.”