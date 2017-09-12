

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo is reversing course on a contentious plan that would have required anyone looking to take a photograph or video in a city-owned cemetery to seek permission from the cemetery’s manager.

The permission requirement idea was introduced earlier this summer, as the city overhauled its cemetery bylaw.

Genealogical hobbyists took issue with that rule, noting that it would make it much more difficult for them to photograph gravestones for documentary or research purposes.

City officials said they had not expected that consequence, and the change was meant to give the city a way of dealing with groups whose filming might not reflect well on the cemetery.

Monday night, councillors agreed to reword the bylaw so that instead of all photographers needing permission to take pictures, cemetery managers are able to stop or disallow any photography or filming at their discretion.

The rule applies to the Parkview and Mount Hope cemeteries.