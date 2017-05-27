Featured
Students show off their skills in electric car race
Students race their custom-built electric vehicles at the University of Waterloo. (May 27, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 4:44PM EDT
A blank piece of paper, wheels, and a motor.
Those are the only three items college and high school students get at the beginning of the school year to help them build an electric car.
Throughout the year they work in teams to make their design dreams come true.
“They’re designing a car frame, and building it in their shop classes, and they’re putting all the pieces together and eventually coming here and racing it,” says Peter Teertstra, director of the Sedra Student Design Centre at the University of Waterloo.
Each year the university organizes a race so students can show off their electric vehicles.
But it’s not about getting to the finish line in the fastest time.
Students have to use their knowledge to create a car that withstand the challenges of the competition.
Mitchell Whyte, a grade 12 student at St. Benedict’s Catholic Secondary School, says building an electric vehicle is preparing him for a career in engineering.
“This gives me practical hands-on knowledge that I don’t really get in a classroom.”
The winning team will get an all expenses paid trip and have their car displayed at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- GRCA, public health no longer testing beaches for bacteria
- Motorcyclist injured in crash near Winterbourne
- 250 gallons of used motor oil spills, hazmat team called to clean it up
- One man dead, another suffers stab wounds after disturbance in Beaverton
- Cambridge fundraiser gets men to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”