A blank piece of paper, wheels, and a motor.

Those are the only three items college and high school students get at the beginning of the school year to help them build an electric car.

Throughout the year they work in teams to make their design dreams come true.

“They’re designing a car frame, and building it in their shop classes, and they’re putting all the pieces together and eventually coming here and racing it,” says Peter Teertstra, director of the Sedra Student Design Centre at the University of Waterloo.

Each year the university organizes a race so students can show off their electric vehicles.

But it’s not about getting to the finish line in the fastest time.

Students have to use their knowledge to create a car that withstand the challenges of the competition.

Mitchell Whyte, a grade 12 student at St. Benedict’s Catholic Secondary School, says building an electric vehicle is preparing him for a career in engineering.

“This gives me practical hands-on knowledge that I don’t really get in a classroom.”

The winning team will get an all expenses paid trip and have their car displayed at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.