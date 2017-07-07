

CTV Kitchener





Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man was seriously injured in North Perth.

According to the SIU, the injury came after police officers showed up at a home in Gowanstown, north of Listowel.

The SIU says Perth County OPP officers were called to the home around 9 p.m. Thursday, in response to a domestic disturbance.

A 62-year-old man was placed under arrest. He was then taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The SIU, which looks into cases in which somebody dies or is seriously injured during an interaction with police, says it wants to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident that led to the man’s injury.