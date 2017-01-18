

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Three people were injured Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle collision that had police seeking one man.

The collision occurred around 11 a.m. in the area of Belmont Avenue and Queen’s Boulevard.

In its aftermath, various items that were apparently being towed in a trailer were left strewn about the roadway.

According to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, it began when a vehicle refused to stop for police on nearby Spadina Road.

The vehicle then hit several other vehicles as it made its way down Belmont, as well as a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two people in one of the vehicles that were hit were also hospitalized, but information on their conditions was not available.

The SIU says that the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop for police then ran away from the area.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were looking for a 40-year-old white man in connection with the crash. They described the man as “short and stocky,” and said he was wearing camouflage pants.

The SIU has been called in to look into the incident. They investigate cases in which somebody dies, is seriously injured, or claims to have been sexually assaulted during an interaction with police.

They have assigned a 12-person team to investigate, and say they want to hear from any witnesses.

A hold-and-secure was enacted at nearby J.F. Carmichael Public School and Queensmount Public School, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board, because of the police activity.

In a hold-and-secure situation, nobody is allowed to enter or leave the building, although people can move around inside as normal.

Both hold-and-secures were lifted around 2 p.m.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa