

CTV Kitchener





A 28-year-old man is facing a charge of sexual assault following an incident at a restaurant in downtown Brantford.

The alleged sex assault happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a restaurant on Dalhousie Street.

According to Brantford Police, the Brant County man saw a woman sitting alone at the restaurant and asked if he could join her.

When the woman agreed, police say, the man sat down beside her, grabbed her arm and started to kiss it.

The man then allegedly asked the woman to accompany him to the washroom and grabbed at her genitals when she tried to walk away.

Restaurant staff ordered the man to leave, which he did – although he left his wallet behind in the process.

About an hour later, police officers found the man at a different restaurant on Dalhousie Street and placed him under arrest.