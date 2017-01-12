

CTV Kitchener





A pickup truck hit a school bus and two parked vehicles on an icy road in Dunnville.

Haldimand County OPP were called to Highway 3 in Dunnville around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in response to the collision.

They say the truck first hit the school bus, which had children on it at the time, before striking two vehicles that were parked at a nearby business.

Nobody on the school bus was hurt, but the 19-year-old woman driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was one of several collisions reported in Haldimand County Wednesday morning – most of which, police say, involving vehicles losing traction on ice.

No charges have been laid.