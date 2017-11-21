

CTV Kitchener





No charges will be laid over a collision in which a driver lost control of their car and hit a school bus.

The collision occurred Monday morning at Road 74 and the 31st Line, between Embro and Thamesford in Zorra Township.

Oxford County OPP say the car tried to stop behind the school bus, but started to skid when the driver lost control of it.

No injuries were reported. The bus was not carrying any children at the time.