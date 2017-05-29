Featured
Racist, profane graffiti spray-painted around Woodstock
The side of a Woodstock police cruiser is pictured. (Facebook)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 12:41PM EDT
Vehicles, doors, buildings and a statue were spray-painted with racist and profane comments, Woodstock Police say.
Police say they received eight reports of graffiti Monday morning.
In one of the more notable incidents, the Snow Countess cow statue was allegedly tagged with a swastika.
Other reports came in from south-end properties on Bee Street, Isabell Street, Frizelle Drive and Alice Street.
A church was one of the buildings hit with the graffiti, police say.
Total damage is estimated at $2,000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.