Vehicles, doors, buildings and a statue were spray-painted with racist and profane comments, Woodstock Police say.

Police say they received eight reports of graffiti Monday morning.

In one of the more notable incidents, the Snow Countess cow statue was allegedly tagged with a swastika.

Other reports came in from south-end properties on Bee Street, Isabell Street, Frizelle Drive and Alice Street.

A church was one of the buildings hit with the graffiti, police say.

Total damage is estimated at $2,000.