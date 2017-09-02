Featured
Province sending relief supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims
This Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 file photo shows floodwaters from the Addicks Reservoir inundating a Houston neighborhood in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey. Explosive expansion of Houston subdivisions into prairies helped make the city affordable, but also paved over thousands of acres the government intended for a reservoir and other flood-control projects to help against deluges like ones from Harvey. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 11:42AM EDT
The Ontario government is moving quickly to get relief supplies to Texans affected by hurricane Harvey.
The province is putting together a 100-thousand dollar aid shipment that includes more than 14-thousand bottles of baby formula, 200 cribs and crib linens -- among other things.
The aid supplies have been sent to C-F-B Trenton where they're being loaded onto a military transport plane that will fly to the Texas flood zone tomorrow.