

The Canadian Press





The Ontario government is moving quickly to get relief supplies to Texans affected by hurricane Harvey.

The province is putting together a 100-thousand dollar aid shipment that includes more than 14-thousand bottles of baby formula, 200 cribs and crib linens -- among other things.

The aid supplies have been sent to C-F-B Trenton where they're being loaded onto a military transport plane that will fly to the Texas flood zone tomorrow.