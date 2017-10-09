Featured
Police searching for 20-year-old Cambridge man
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 12:13PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2017 5:29AM EDT
The Waterloo Regional Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old man from Cambridge.
Police said Clayton Collison was last seen on Saturday at 2 a.m. walking on Victoria Street North in Kitchener.
He was last seen wearing seen wearing a beige and red plaid shirt and jeans.
Police are describing him as 6’1” and 180 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.