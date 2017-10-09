

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Regional Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old man from Cambridge.

Police said Clayton Collison was last seen on Saturday at 2 a.m. walking on Victoria Street North in Kitchener.

He was last seen wearing seen wearing a beige and red plaid shirt and jeans.

Police are describing him as 6’1” and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-653-7700 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.