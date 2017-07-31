

CTV Kitchener





Perth County OPP are searching for a suspicious person who they say approached a child in Milverton.

Police say on July 29 a child was walking on Mill Street East when a man drove up to and asked if the child if they wanted to go for a ride. The child refused and ran away and the vehicle drove away.

The man is described as tan skinned with dark hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a black toque and a green long sleeve shirt. The car is described as dark coloured with a dent in the door or trunk area.

Police are asking anyone with any information to phone them or Crime Stoppers a call.