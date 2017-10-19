

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo Regional Police officer has been suspended from their job with pay as the Special Investigations Unit looks into an allegation of sexual assault.

According to the SIU, the accusation relates to something alleged to have occurred in Kitchener last weekend.

Police say the officer in question was off-duty at the time.

No further information has been made public, other than that the officer has been with the organization for six years.