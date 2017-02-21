Featured
Police charge man after crash between car and ambulance sends 7 to hospital
The collision initially sent seven to hospital, with two of the four occupants in the car in critical but stable condition.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 10:53AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 3:20PM EST
TOWNSHIP OF PERTH EAST, Ont. -- A 31-year-old man has been charged after a collision between a car and an ambulance in southern Ontario sent seven people to hospital.
Provincial police say the incident took place on Monday, shortly after 2 p.m., at an intersection in the Township of Perth East.
They say three people in the ambulance and four people in the car, including the driver, were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.
Perth County Paramedic Services says two people in the car were then transported to a hospital in London, Ont., in critical but stable condition, while the other two occupants of the car were treated and are in stable condition.
Deputy chief Cliff Eggleton says the patient who was in the ambulance did not suffer any significant injuries from the accident and the two paramedics in the vehicle were injured but have been released from hospital.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Eggleton says those two paramedics started attending to the people injured in the collision despite being hurt themselves.
"There were some significant injuries," he said, adding that the ambulance suffered "significant damage."
Police say the driver of the car, Arijit Chakraborty of Waterloo, Ont., has been charged with failing to yield to traffic on a through highway under the Highway Traffic Act.
