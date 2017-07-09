

CTV Kitchener





An air show at the Billy Bishop Regional Airport near Owen Sound didn’t quite go as planned.

One of the planes, a WWII Harvard Mark 4, was trying to land when it left the runway and flipped into a field.

Two people were on board at the time of the crash.

The 46-year-old pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The 21-year-old passenger was not seriously hurt.

An off-duty doctor and nurse who were at the event treated both victims.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.