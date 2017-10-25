

CTV Kitchener





A pilot had to take evasive action after a close encounter with a drone near the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

According to a report filed with Transport Canada, it happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.

A Cessna 172S belonging to the Waterloo-Wellington Flying Club was flying near the airport when its pilot noticed the drone.

The drone and the plane were both about 500 feet above ground level at the time.