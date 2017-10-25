Featured
Pilot reports close call with drone near airport
The Region of Waterloo International Airport is seen on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 4:23PM EDT
A pilot had to take evasive action after a close encounter with a drone near the Region of Waterloo International Airport.
According to a report filed with Transport Canada, it happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.
A Cessna 172S belonging to the Waterloo-Wellington Flying Club was flying near the airport when its pilot noticed the drone.
The drone and the plane were both about 500 feet above ground level at the time.