

CTV Kitchener





Starting next Monday, sections of King Street in uptown Waterloo will once again be closed to drivers.

That’s when King will close between Erb and William streets for up to five days. While the intersection of King and Willis Way will be closed, the intersections of King and Erb and King and William will remain open.

Once work is complete in that section, King will close between William and Allen streets, including the intersection at William, for up to five days.

After that, the intersection at William will reopen but King itself will remain closed, with that closure extending to John Street, for up to five days.

According to the Region of Waterloo, the closures are due to the need to finish work related to underground utilities, as well as repairs to previous Ion-related work.

Officials say pedestrian access and access to businesses will be maintained during the work.