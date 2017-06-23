Featured
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 5:43AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says its members working in the Ontario public service have ratified a tentative contract, but correctional staff represented by the union have rejected a similar agreement.
OPSEU says the union and the provincial government signed both tentative agreements on June 2 -- one covering 8,000 correctional workers and the others covering 27,000 workers in the public service.
The public service workers voted 81.7 per cent in favour of their four-year agreement while correctional members voted 94.7 per cent against theirs.
The four-year public service agreement includes a 7.5 per cent wage hike over the life of the deal, improved benefits and an end to what OPSEU calls a "dysfunctional" attendance support and management program.
Union executive Mickey Riccardi says the agreement gives members "meaningful compensation hikes and new benefits, including catastrophic drug and out-of-country medical coverage."
Fellow union executive Monte Vieselmeyer says the correctional bargaining team will meet with the province "as soon as possible to begin work on a new deal."
Vieselmeyer notes that since correctional workers cannot go on strike, outstanding issues will go to an arbitrator if no agreement is reached.
