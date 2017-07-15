

CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle from a dealership and leading police on two high speed chases.

Justin Schlitz, who also goes by the name Justin Timmins, has been taken into custody by Caledon OPP.

Police are also asking for the public help in locating a second man wanted in connection to the same incidents.

Jaspal Sidhu and Schlitz are accused of stealing a 2018 black Audi S4 sedan from a Mississauga dealership Wednesday.

Guelph Police approached them later that day in Market Square. They drove off, at speeds of up up to 140 km/h, losing police on the Hanlon.

“To eliminate the danger to the public we are not pursuing unless the condition are absolutely perfect,” says Guelph Police Staff Sergeant Tim Griffiths.

A second high speed chase took place on Thursday.

Schlitz and Sidhu are facing multiple charges including flight from police, obstructing police, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Griffiths says Sidhu should not be approached.

He may be driving a white Ford pickup truck with the Alberta license plate “BJN8165.”

Anyone who sees Sidhu is asked to call Guelph Police at 519-824-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

With reporting by Stu Gooden