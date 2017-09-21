

CTV Kitchener





One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 59 in Oxford County.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m., south of the community of Norwich.

Oxford County OPP say it involved a motorcycle, which was northbound on the highway, and a pickup truck, which was eastbound on Maple Dell Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he later died. Their name has not been released.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Highway 59 was expected to be closed in the area until late Thursday night.