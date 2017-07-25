Featured
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Linwood
A motorcycle was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Linwood on Tuesday evening.
Waterloo regional police are investigating a serious crash in Linwood Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to William Hastings Line around 6:30 p.m.
Police say the motorcycle was travelling northbound and a pickup truck was travelling south when the motorcycle crossed the centre line and collided with the truck.
The motorcyclist was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.
