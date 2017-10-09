

CTV Kitchener





Approximately 23 people were displaced Sunday afternoon following what police are calling a ‘water incident’ at a building in Kitchener.

Around 2 p.m. police said a water sprinkler went off at 125 Water Street. Water ran through the entire building causing the power to be shut down due to water damage.

Police said there is roughly $100,000 in damage as a result of the water.

Accommodations were found for everyone and no one was injured according to police.



It is not yet known what caused the system to go off, however, police said it could have been a malfunction.