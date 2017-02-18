Featured
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Stratford
Smith is an indigenous man, about five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. (Source: OPP)
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 12:07PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender who's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police said Kyle Smith, 26, is wanted for breach of parole.
He's serving a four-year and 10-month sentence for possession of a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.
He is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Stratford, Walkerton and London.
Smith is an indigenous man, about five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
With files from the Canadian Press
