Man sexually assaulted on community path in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 7:11AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 13, 2017 7:19AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after they said a man was sexually assaulted in Kitchener on Monday night.
Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on River Road.
The man was walking down a community path west of Chicopee Tube Park when they said he was approached from behind and sexually assaulted.
Police are describing the suspect as being a large man with a heavy build.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.