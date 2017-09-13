

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after they said a man was sexually assaulted in Kitchener on Monday night.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on River Road.

The man was walking down a community path west of Chicopee Tube Park when they said he was approached from behind and sexually assaulted.

Police are describing the suspect as being a large man with a heavy build.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.