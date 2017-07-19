Featured
Man recovering after shed explosion
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 7:30AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 19, 2017 12:27PM EDT
A 52-year-old man is recovering in hospital after an explosion on a rural property near Millbank on Tuesday night.
Fire officials say the man opened a shed and there was an explosion.
Bystanders were able to put out the flames before fire crews arrived.
The man was taken to Stratford hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
It’s not clear what caused the explosion but the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- U.S.-bound flights now subject to enhanced security measures
- 10% of doctors behind 56% of methadone prescriptions in Ontario: study
- Propane tank thrown through windshield during argument
- Yoplait, Liberte yogurt products recalled over possible plastic content
- Auto insurance rates rise again; Ontario's still highest in Canada