

CTV Kitchener





A 52-year-old man is recovering in hospital after an explosion on a rural property near Millbank on Tuesday night.

Fire officials say the man opened a shed and there was an explosion.

Bystanders were able to put out the flames before fire crews arrived.

The man was taken to Stratford hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the explosion but the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.