

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





If he couldn’t have his beverage of choice, a Brantford man may have been thinking, then nobody else should get the drink they want either.

Brantford police were called to the Tim Hortons restaurant on Dalhousie Street shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man making trouble inside the building.

According to police, the man had been seen drinking from a bottle of rum inside the restaurant. When an employee told him he couldn’t drink alcohol there, the man started to scream at the employee.

The man then allegedly grabbed an empty coffee pot from behind the counter and threw it at the employee, hitting him in the foot and breaking the pot. Police say he then told a customer of the restaurant that he would assault her if she didn’t give him a cigarette.

The man was still in the restaurant when police arrived. He was placed under arrest.

Police say the rum had been stolen from a nearby LCBO about an hour earlier. In-between his trips to the LCBO and Tim Hortons, the man had visited the gift store of the nearby casino, where he allegedly took $5 from an employee, only to drop it when confronted by a security guard.

The man is facing charges including assault with a weapon, mischief, uttering threats, causing a disturbance, robbery, theft, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.