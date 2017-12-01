

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an argument turned violent in Owen Sound.

Owen Sound police say the man was in a bar on Second Avenue East Thursday night when he got into an argument with two other men.

All three went outside, where the two men allegedly assaulted the man severely, then left him lying in the street.

Police say the 38-year-old man was then run over by a minivan. The driver of the van, as well as a medical professional who happened to be in the area, helped the man before paramedics arrived.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Owen Sound police or Crime Stoppers.