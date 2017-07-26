Featured
Man arrested for shooting Georgian Bay
A report of gunshots being fired at Georgian Bay from a home in Wiarton resulted in one man being arrested.
Bruce Peninsula OPP say they were called to the waterfront property on Frank Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
They say an intoxicated man had fired a gun into the water several times.
After about 45 minutes, during which police talked to the man via telephone, the man left the home and was placed under arrest.
The 50-year-old man is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.
Police say two guns were seized from the home.
