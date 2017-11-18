

CTV Kitchener





A 28-year-old man has been arrested following a series of break and enters in the County of Brant.

Police said Michael Anderson of Brantford was arrested in relation to a series of vehicle entries, car thefts, and break and enters in the Oakland/Scotland area of the County of Brant.

Anderson has been charged with a string of charges including possession of stolen credit cards, theft and break and enter.

Samantha Laughlin, 23, was also charged in connection to the incident. The Brantford woman has been charged with obstructing justice and public mischief.