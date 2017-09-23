

Provincial police have identified a 39-year-old man who was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon.

Robert Cher of London died in hospital following a collision involving a dump truck.

Around 2 p.m. on Firday, crews responded to a collision between a dump truck and a car on Highway 6 near Southgate Road 10.

Police said Cher’s vehicle crossed the centre line and collided into the driver's side of a southbound dump truck.

The driver of the dump truck, a 53-year old man from Listowel, Ontario, was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grey County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.