

CTV Kitchener





Is what’s good for the dog also good for the cat? One Kitchener councillor thinks it might be.

Coun. Frank Etherington says he wants the city to look at licensing cats.

He says revenue from cat licences could be used to offset some of the costs of running the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society.

Cat licence programs are in effect in Guelph, Toronto and other cities, with licences typically running about $25 per cat per year. Kitchener already runs a dog-licensing program.

The issue will be debated by councillors Dec. 4.

It is believed that there are tens of thousands of pet cats in Kitchener, as well as approximately 15,000 wild cats.